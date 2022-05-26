Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.62.

Shares of A traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,605. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

