AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.61 Million

Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will post $22.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.22 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $21.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 50,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

