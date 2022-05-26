Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Stock Price Up 0%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

