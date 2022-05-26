Aleph.im (ALEPH) One Day Volume Tops $525,047.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $52.75 million and approximately $525,047.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,678,847 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

