Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 3%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.40. 24,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 687,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.
A number of research firms have commented on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.89%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.