Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.32. SAP reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 26.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

