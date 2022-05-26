Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 1,408,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,441. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.