Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. 100,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,637. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

