Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce $29.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.13 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $28.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $117.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.41 million to $117.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $118.28 million to $120.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

