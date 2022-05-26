Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.73. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of RC opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

