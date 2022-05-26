Analysts Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target at $115.67

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

SYIEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Symrise from €106.00 ($112.77) to €107.00 ($113.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,345. Symrise has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

