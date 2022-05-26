ApeCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $530.73 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $6.51 or 0.00022074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $530.73 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.50 or 1.45124286 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 506% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

