Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

AMAT opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

