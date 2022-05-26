Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

ARCE opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 93,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $9,025,000.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.