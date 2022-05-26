Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 560 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

