Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

