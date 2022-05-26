Arweave Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.34 or 0.00045926 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $445.61 million and $43.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

