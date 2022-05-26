Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.78 on July 13th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 70.35 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

