Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $2,725,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

