Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Down 2.9%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. 27,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 174,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Auddia in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Auddia in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Auddia in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Auddia by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.