Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Down 2.9%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. 27,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 174,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Auddia in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.
Auddia Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUUD)
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
