Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Stock Holdings Lifted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the period. Aurora Cannabis makes up approximately 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 5.76% of Aurora Cannabis worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 6,989,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,696. The company has a market cap of $612.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.