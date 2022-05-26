AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.49 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.12). Approximately 21,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 314,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.85 ($0.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

