AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.33 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $64.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,028.96. The stock had a trading volume of 235,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,328. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,039.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,977.43.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 115.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 59.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,067.42.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

