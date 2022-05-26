Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 43,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,484. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

