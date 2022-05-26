Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.34) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

