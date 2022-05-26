Bank of America Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Neutral

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Nutanix stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

