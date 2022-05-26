Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

