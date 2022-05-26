Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.66.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 98,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,531. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.