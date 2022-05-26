Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.50

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 4096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

