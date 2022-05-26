Beam Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $3.85 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00094087 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 114,933,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.