BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $119.04

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.04 and last traded at $120.06, with a volume of 4168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.17.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $93,834,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

