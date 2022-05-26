Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) target price on the stock.

MOON has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 370 ($4.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £911.39 million and a PE ratio of 165.75. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.39.

