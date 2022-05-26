Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 1,885.1% in May

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 1,885.1% from the April 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

