Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Biogen by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.71. 11,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

