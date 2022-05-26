BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

TSE ZWB traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,890. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.62 and a 52 week high of C$23.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.80.

