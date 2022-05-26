BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 23rd

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
