BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 23rd

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

