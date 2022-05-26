BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

