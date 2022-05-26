BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
BOX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 147,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.15.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.