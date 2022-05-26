BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 147,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.