Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Buys 13,802 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 13,802 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $16,976.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,630.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

