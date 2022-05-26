Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $971.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.