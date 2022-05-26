Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.97). Atara Biotherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 849,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

