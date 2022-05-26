Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 136,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 728,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MRCY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 12,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,880. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.
Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
