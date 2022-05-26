Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$16.92

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.92.

Several research analysts have commented on FRU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FRU traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.40. 579,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,604. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$16.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 83.67%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

