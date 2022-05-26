Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price at $1,037.50

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,037.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNLPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.41) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.79)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.