Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 337.20

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 336.50 ($4.23).

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NCC opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £673.88 million and a PE ratio of 71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.29.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

