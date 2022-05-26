Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $82.31

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,697. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

