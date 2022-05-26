Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target at $5.54

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 589,908 shares of company stock worth $791,366 over the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 5,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,525. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

