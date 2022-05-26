Brokerages Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target at $5.13

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 10,595,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,685. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $4,096,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

