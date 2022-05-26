Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -4,266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4,266.7%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.