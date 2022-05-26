CafeSwap Token (BREW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $88,483.81 and approximately $19.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.36 or 0.68207639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00511358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 421.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 14,136,667 coins and its circulating supply is 13,637,473 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

